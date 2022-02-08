Whales Flock to This Joke Coin: Big Transactions Got Attention!

WhaleStats reports that a Binance Coin whale has processed a large Dogecoin (DOGE) transaction. In addition, 361 million DOGE transactions were carried out by other whales.

9 Million Dogecoin Transactions

The whale, which bought 8,999,983 Dogecoins, ranks as the 72nd largest BNB whale according to WhaleStats data. It is stated that the whale, which trades with the address 0x51ca31fc7efb55db794378695ef3506aba0883d2, has Binance Coin worth $296,301. The whale’s BNBs make up more than 20% of its portfolio.

However, at this point, it should be noted that the biggest investment of the BNB whale is not Binance Coin. DODO accounts for more than 25% of the investor’s cryptocurrency investment, and the whale holds $366,885 worth of DODO. The total value of the wallet is over $788,000.

Whales Transfer 361 Million Dogecoins

Dogecoin Whale Alert revealed that in the last 10 hours, a lot of DOGE has been moved. Thus, more than 361 million token transactions were processed by Dogecoin whales in more than a dozen transactions. In the largest transactions among them, 70 million DOGEs were moved out of 100 million.

Although the reason for these large transactions is not clearly known, analysts draw attention to the fact that they occur with increases in prices. With the recovery seen in the entire market in the last 24 hours, the price of DOGE, the first joke coin of the market, has increased visibly.