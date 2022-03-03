Whales Eat These Small Fish: Here’s a List of 20 Altcoins!

The sudden rise of Bitcoin above $ 40 thousand accelerated the recovery process of the altcoin market. Earnings over last week are in double digits, with Ethereum whales accumulating various low-volume tokens, notably FXF, DOS and SFG. In this article, let’s take a look at which cryptos whales have taken positions in recent days, accompanied by WhaleStats data.

Ethereum whales bought the most altcoins in the last 24 hours

The data shows that over the past 24 hours, Ethereum whales have purchased 50 Wrapped BTC (WBTC), spending over 2 million. WBTC is a wrapped token created to represent Bitcoin being moved to the Ethereum network. In second place is crypto-backed loan service Nexo (NEXO), which has seen $1 million in spending over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) is another altcoin with a trading volume of $ 1 million. The 1,000 largest Ethereum whales bought the most stablecoin giants such as USDC, USDT and BUSD during the day after these altcoins.

Shiba Inu is another popular token as expected. The meme token is the second largest HODL in these whales’ wallets and occupies 17.52 percent of the total whale portfolio. Along with SHIB, the most purchased tokens by giant wallets are complemented by the following.

Small-volume altcoin projects populating whale wallets

The WhaleStats chart below shows the small-cap cryptocurrencies with the top 1,000 Ethereum whales concentrated in the last 24-hour timeframe. These altcoin projects have a market capitalization of between $300 million and $2 billion. At the top of the list is Finxflo (FXF), which aims to offer the best rates and prices from CeFi and DeFi protocols through one connection, one account and one KYC process. The layer 2 blockchain oracle network DOS Network Token (DOS), which supplies off-chain data to blockchains, is in second place.

