Whales Eat These Altcoins: Here’s a List of 17 Coins!

Over the past day, whales, the biggest cryptocurrency investors, seem to have jumped into various altcoin projects. Among these coin projects, there are also those with low market capitalization.

Whales have added these 10 altcoin projects to their wallets!

Over the past 24 hours, the top 1,000 ETH whales seem to have added the most Tether (USDT) to their wallets. USDT is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. This may indicate that whales want to end their cryptocurrency investment for a while. On the other hand, DeFi coin Serum (SRM) is in second place. Whales have purchased $96,030 of SRM. These two coins are followed by Ethereum, which is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the largest altcoin. Whales added $85,826 worth of ETH to their baskets. Apart from these, the FTX Token (FTT) of FTX, a crypto money exchange, seems to have attracted attention by whales. Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI) are also on the list. The full list of coins that whales have received in the last 24 hours is as follows:

Tether (USDT)

Serum (SRM)

Ethereum (ETH)

FTX Token (FTT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Binance USD (BUSD)

USD Coin (USDC)

Uniswap (UNI)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

The Sandbox (SAND)

What happened to the most bought small altcoins?

Most of the coins purchased during the past 24 hours are in the top 20, 30 by market cap. However, whales have also invested in some tokens with relatively “small” market caps. WhaleStats lists 7 minor tokens with the highest total transaction count among the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets in the past seven days. These include one stablecoin and one decentralized organization (DAO) project. These coins are as follows:

SparkPoint (SRK)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX)

Digitex Token (DGTX)

Seele (SEELE)

Taraxa (TARA)

WiBX (WBX)

flexUSD (FLEXUSD)