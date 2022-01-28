Whales Don’t Stop: Filling Their Pockets With These Altcoins!

The top 1,000 Ethereum whales tracked by WhaleStats again ranks Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the dollar-based token position. On January 27, SHIB was replaced by the altcoin FTX Token (FTT). The meme token today reaches 15.94% of the whales portfolio.

Altcoin whales hold $1.5 billion worth of SHIB

According to WhaleStats data, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales currently hold a mind-boggling $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu. That’s 15.94% of the whales’ portfolio. FTT is in second place. With a token position of $1.4 billion, it occupies 15.49% of the total amount of crypto held by whales. On the other hand, USDC has outpaced USDT. Whales hold $691 million in USDT (7.59%) versus $789 million in USDC (8.67%).

Large whales snatched more than four million MATICs

MATIC is currently the most traded token by the top 1000 ETH whales and UNI is the position of the most widely held token. Earlier today, an Ethereum whale, ranked #297 by WhaleStats, purchased more than three million MATICs worth $4.9 million. Later, a whale, ranked 284 by the same on-chain data service, also bought about 1.2 million MATICs worth $1.2 million.

SHIB community burns 2.7 billion tokens

As reported by the Shibburn Twitter account, in the past 24 hours, the new website, which pulls data directly from Etherscan, has identified eight major transactions that move SHIB to a dead wallet. As a result of these transfers, a total of 61,734,661 SHIBs were burned.

Also on January 25, Twitter user Worldofao reported that a total of 194,644,388 SHIBs were burned in the week from January 17 to 23. Overall, according to the same data, a staggering 2,770,970,782 SHIBs were burned.