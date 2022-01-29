Whales Dive into Metaverse Coins Too: These 12 Coins Are On The List!

A mega crypto whale went on a metaverse coin buying spree and bought two cryptocurrencies worth $23.9 million.

WhaleStats data: Metaverse coin whale spends $23.9M

Blockchain transaction tracker WhaleStats reveals that an anonymous Ethereum wallet bought 135,000 Terra (LUNA) for $6.72 million. Terra is a public blockchain protocol that underpins a decentralized stablecoin package. The ninth-ranked coin is currently trading at $52.67.

The fourth-richest whale wallet also bought five million metaverse coins, The Sandbox (SAND), for $17.2 million. SAND is trading at $3.77 at the time of writing. WhaleStats also reports on a shopping spree for its layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), which is worth $1.71, up 6.63 percent. A single anonymous Ethereum whale bought Polygon in four separate transactions in one day for a total of about $6.2 million. Purchases are as follows:

1,199,985 MATIC worth $1.94 million

1,00,090 MATIC worth $1.66 million

1,155,995 MATIC worth $1.92 million

845,778 MATIC worth $1.40 million

At the time of writing, the whale’s total Polygon assets are over $24.2 million. WhaleStats also highlights the most bought altcoins in the last 24 hours. By platform, the list includes Chiliz, YFI, MATIC, and WOO. Sports-themed Chiliz (CHZ) is trading at $0.18, while decentralized finance protocol yearn.finance (YFI) is trading at $24,023. Trading platform Woo Network (WOO) is at $0.58.