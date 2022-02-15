Whales Dive Deep: These 10 Altcoins Are Being Traded!

Chainlink (LINK), one of the popular altcoin projects, has outperformed Polygon (MATIC), becoming the most preferred cryptocurrency by the largest Ethereum (ETH) whales. Apart from LINK, the other 9 most traded altcoin projects are on Somanews.

Altcoin projects on the radar of ETH whales

Polygon ranks 17th by market cap. According to the same criteria, Chainlink ranks 22nd. As reported by WhaleStats, a Twitter account sharing data on the top 1000 list of the wealthiest Ethereum investors announced that Chainlink’s native cryptocurrency LINK has surpassed Polygon’s MATIC token. Meanwhile, MATIC is ahead of LINK in the list of top 10 assets actively bought by ETH whales. According to a recent tweet from the aforementioned source, the top 1000 ETH whales are again trading LINK more than any other cryptocurrencies. Over the past few months, three tokens have been actively competing with each other in this position: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC).

Earlier today, SHIB overtook MATIC as the most traded currency, then Polygon’s token recaptured that position and now MATIC has been replaced by LINK at that point. However, SHIB remains the most valuable asset in USD for the first 1000 ETH holders. According to WhaleStats, ETH whales currently hold a cumulative 11,188,073 LINK, which amounts to $172,730,386. MATIC is ahead of LINK as the most purchased cryptocurrency.

An earlier tweet posted by the WhaleStats service shows that MATIC is far beyond Chainlink’s native coin in another listing of the top 1000 ETH whales. Polygon’s asset ranks fourth among the top 10 cryptocurrencies actively bought by ETH holders in the past 24 hours. ETH is in second place here and LINK is in ninth place. The full list is as follows: 1-FRAX, 2-ETH, 3-USDT, 4-MATIC, 5-USDC, 6- SNX, 7- LRC, 8- ENJ, 9-LINK, 10- CVX. WhaleStats also shared that large ETH whales recently purchased a total of 2,750,000 MATIC tokens worth $2,100,000.