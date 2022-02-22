Whales Charge These 4 Metaverse Coins!

Ethereum whales are flocking to the four Metaverse coin projects as the Bitcoin and crypto markets are subject to extreme turbulence. Major players in the crypto world are shifting to metaverse coin projects as the general markets and Bitcoin (BTC) try to recover from a volatile trading week.

Intense interest in Metaverse coin projects

New data from whale watching platform WhaleStats reveals that in the past 24 hours, the top 1,000 Ethereum whales have headed for Decentraland (MANA), a 3D virtual reality video game. The average purchase was 345 tokens for $998, but a whale exceeded $1M for 375,355 MANA. Another metaverse token caught by large-scale investors is Gala Games (GALA), the play-to-win blockchain gaming platform. Whales averaged 3,171 GALA for $902. Whale statistics reports say:

GALA surpassed MATIC [Polygon] as the most traded token by the top 1,000 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Top 1000 ETH whales hold 654,797,325 GALA [value] $182,806,252.

At the time of writing, Decentraland is up over 2% and is trading at $2.77, while GALA is trading sideways at $0.25. The other metaverse altcoin The Sandbox is also being picked up by ETH whales as they see their average transaction spend $639 for 182 SAND. Sandbox fell 1% on the day to $3.21. The last metaverse coin on the WhaleStats list is Enjin Coin, which crypto asset ENJ serves as a utility token for non-tradable tokens (NFTs) within its ecosystem. The whales spent an average of $258 for 155 ENJs. Enjin Coin fell less than half a percent to $1.53 at the time of writing. The whale tracker also states that two of the aforementioned metaverse projects have been featured in the top 10 most used smart contracts in the past day, with GALA in 4th place and SAND completing the list.

King crypto Bitcoin rallied from a low of $37,557 overnight after draining nearly $2,000 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, BTC is up 1.53% and is trading at $38,903.