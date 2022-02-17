Whales Buy These 3 Altcoins And Sell These 3!

According to Santiment, crypto whales are quickly buying from three altcoin projects while dumping the other three into the market.

Santiment: Whales are buying from these 3 altcoin projects!

Crypto analysis firm Santiment states that the number of addresses holding between 100,000 and 10 million Sushi (SUSHI) is increasing rapidly, meaning whales are stocking up on altcoins. SUSHI is the management token of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap. The 114th cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $4.2 at the time of writing.

Santiment says the whales have also purchased BAND, the management token for Band Protocol, a network that connects smart contracts with real-world data. Addresses holding between 10,000 and 1 million BAND now have a six-month high in the cryptocurrency supply. BAND, the 285th ranked cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading at $4.99 at the time of writing.

Santiment: Whales are dumping these 3 on the market!

Additionally, major addresses are accumulating UNI, the native token for decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap. Addresses holding between 10,000 and 1 million UNIs now hold more than 10% of the asset’s supply for the first time. UNI, the 33rd ranked cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading at $11.23 at the time of writing.

According to Santiment, it appears to sell whale addresses Aragon (ANT), Chainlink (LINK), and OMG Network (OMG). Aragon is a decentralized management platform on the Ethereum Blockchain. Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network. OMG Network is an enterprise solution for secure and fast transfers on Ethereum.