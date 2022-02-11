Whales at Work: This Altcoin Has Been Bought By Whales!

According to information obtained from Etherscan, a research site and crypto tracker, giant whales bought around 40 billion Shiba Inu tokens in just a few minutes and transfers were made to some accounts. The minimum of these purchases made in the last 24 hours was 1.184 billion SHIB and 10 separate transactions. Each transaction that takes place is said to be between 1.184 billion and 4.9 billion SHIB.

Does One of the Whales Own a Stock Exchange?

It is claimed that some of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, which is the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Dogecoin (DOGE), have been purchased by crypto exchange owners such as Binance and Uniswap. The reason for this is seen as a transfer of one of the purchases from Binance to a crypto account.

Why Shiba Inu?

Whales have been in high demand for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) lately and are now referred to as SHIB whales. The whales, who bought a large amount of SHIB tokens, surprise other investors with these astonishing numbers. For example, two days ago, a mysterious investor bought 3,457,477,154,937 SHIB tokens worth $109,498,301.

Not only SHIB whales, but also other altcoin whales show a lot of interest in SHIB. In particular, Ethereum (ETH) whales are at the top of the list of whales holding SHIB. For example, in October, an Ethereum whale bought 277 billion SHIB coins. According to information from WhaleStats, the largest of the Ethereum whales has SHIB worth $1,773,025,189, and this meme coin accounts for 16.62% of its crypto holdings.

The Shiba Inu is getting a lot of attention from all investors, not just Ethereum whales. However, investors need to be careful as the situation in prank coins is uncertain.