Whales Are Stocking Up on These DeFi Altcoins: Here’s the List!

A whale watching site reveals that as we enter a new year, the richest Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating from three DeFi altcoin projects.

DeFi altcoin projects swallowed by whales

Data from WhaleStats shows that 1,000 over-the-counter Ethereum whales have swallowed SUSHI, the management token of decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap. The whale-watching platform shows that last week, deep-pocketed crypto investors ranked fourth on the list of the best coins bought by ETH whales, with an average of 3,499 SUSHIs worth $32,868.

The second richest ETH whale in existence, with total crypto assets of $3.5 billion, purchased 1.83 million SUSHI worth $17.56 billion in three separate transactions. Whales are also uploaded to local lending and borrowing protocol Aave (AAVE), ranking seventh with 78 AAVE purchases worth an average of $21,314 over the same time period.

Ethereum whales DeFi altcoin project Uniswap (UNI) is also increasing its holdings. WhaleStats shows that major crypto investors have purchased an average of 678 UNI tokens worth $11,972 in the past seven days, ranking 10th. The leading smart contract platform itself remains the most bought altcoin among the wealthiest Ethereum whales, with an average of $1.84 million worth of ETH purchases over the same timeframe.

Stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) take second and third place. Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) drops to number five, followed by blockchain-based gaming ecosystem The Sandbox (SAND). Stablecoin Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is in eighth place, while decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is in ninth place.