Whales Are Playing With These 30 Altcoins: Here’s What To Buy and Sell!

Many users are curious about the on-chain movements of whales, the largest altcoin investors. According to WhaleStats, the platform that shares data for whales, whales bought and sold some altcoins over the past 24 hours, mostly using some smart contracts in doing so.

Whales bought the most from these 10 altcoin projects

Whales bought $1,426,661 USDC and $1,247,860 USDT over the past day, according to WhaleStats. This indicates that whales are buying large amounts of stablecoins that are pegged to the US dollar. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) was also bought above $1,048,766. Another stablecoin, True USD (TUSD), also attracted attention among the most purchased stablecoins, while the $423,918 Binance USD (BUSD) entered the wallets of whales. The full list is as follows:

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Ethereum (ETH)

Binance USD (BUSD)

AAVE (AAVE)

API3 (API3)

FTX Token (FTT)

True USD (TUSD)

Phantom (FTM)

Polygon (MATIC)

Whales sold these altcoins the most

While stablecoins are usually among the most purchased, stablecoins are also among the bestsellers. Over the past 24 hours, whales have sold the most in Ethereum (ETH) with an average of $3,447,672. ETH is followed by Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD). You can see the full list below:

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

AAVE (AAVE)

Terra (Luna)

Phantom (FTM)

NEXO (NEXO)

True USD (TUSD)

Polygon (MATIC)

Which smart contracts were the most used?

Among the top 1,000 Ethereum wallets, Whale Stats also considers the ETH contracts that have consumed the most cumulative gas in the past 24 hours. As it is known, the gas fee refers to the ETH fees in the network. The list of smart contracts most used by whales is as follows:

Tether (USDT)

USD Coin (USDC)

AAVE (AAVE)

Ethereum (ETH)

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC)

BOND

TUSD

Convex Finance (CVX)

dYdX (DYDX)

Binance USD (BUSD)