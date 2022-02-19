Whales Are Buying These Altcoins From Binance!

Crypto whales bought $4.8 million worth of tokens on Polygon (MATIC). Together with MATIC, Chainlink (LINK) managed to be included in the top 10 cryptocurrencies most bought by whales.

Whale activity on Binance crypto exchange

Ethereum (ETH) holders are adding Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC) and other tokens that were on the list of top 10 digital assets purchased yesterday. Popular crypto statistics firm WhaleStats, which collects various data on major investors owning certain cryptocurrencies, has shared a list of the top 10 most actively bought cryptos by the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales in the past day and night. Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), and a few other cryptocurrencies are on this list. Popular crypto statistics firm WhaleStats has also released several tweets announcing that a large number of Ethereum (ETH) holders have purchased LINK, MATIC and two other cryptocurrencies from the list of top bought digital assets. According to tweets MATIC, LINK etc. It has become popular among ETH investors.

Apart from the native tokens of the Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) blockchains, ETH holders have been purchasing multiple ETH, SUSHI, WOO, dollar-pegged stablecoins from Tether, Circle and Binance in the last 20 hours. Apart from these, a few other cryptocurrencies are also seen in the tweets. MATIC is ranked 6th here, while LINK is ranked 8th.

According to data from popular crypto statistics firm WhaleStats, the whales seem to have bought $4.8 million on MATIC and $1.6 million on LINK. In several tweets, WhaleStats stated that 2,767,779 Polygon (MATIC) and 99,990 Chainlink (LINK) were purchased recently. These are worth $4,853,435 and $1,614,838 respectively. These whales also bought 1,954,300 WOO worth $1,122,173 and 2,003,821 SUSHI worth $8,255,745. Both tokens are on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies bought by Ethereum investors.