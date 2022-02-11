Whales Are Buying From These Metaverse Coins: Here’s The Complete List!

New data shows that the world’s largest Ethereum whales are stocking a pair of metaverse coin projects. Cryptocurrency markets maintain positive momentum after a sluggish start to the year.

Whales are stocking up on the popular metaverse coin MANA!

The latest figures from WhaleStats reveal that the 1,000 richest over-the-counter Ethereum addresses have purchased Decentraland (MANA), a virtual reality world running on Ethereum. In the last 24 hours, whales have purchased an average of 1,500 tokens. The popular metaverse coin MANA also joined the top 10 and took the ninth place.

Whalestats says total MANA assets among whales are over $333.6 million, making up 3.11% of their cumulative bag. At the time of writing, Decentraland is the 34th ranked cryptocurrency by market cap and is trading at $3.34.

Whales also have the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) on their radar

Also on the whales’ radar is the Smooth Love Potion (SLP), a token used in the Axie Infinity (AXS) ecosystem to earn rewards and buy creatures in the online wargame. Whalestats reported that the whales purchased a total of 125,380 SLPs last day.

The price of the Smooth Love Potion has soared all week as news spread that the developers of Axie Infinity are planning to drastically reduce the future issuance of SLP to curb inflation. The value of the token has more than tripled and is currently trading in an uptrend.

Whales are stocking up on these 10 altcoins!

Whalestats also released some of the biggest crypto purchases this week: the 26th largest wallet called Trinity bought 1,500,000 MANA for $4,980,000. The 21st-ranked whale bought 49,999,977 SLPs for $1,998,612. The whale, ranked 305th, received Polygon (MATIC) for $1,322,576. The 594th largest whale bought from UNI, the altcoin that powers decentralized exchange Uniswap.