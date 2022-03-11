Whales Are Bottom Fishing: Here Are The Altcoins On The Fishing Rod!

While the Bitcoin and altcoin market sometimes moves in the downward direction and sometimes in the horizontal direction, the whales do not forget to buy. Whales, the biggest investors by the amount of coins they hold, seem to have focused on stablecoins for the past 24 hours. Here are the altcoins that whales buy…

Whales bought the most from these 10 altcoin projects

Whales have purchased an average of $1.5 million USD Coin (USDC) over the past 24 hours, according to on-chain data from Whale Stats. As Somanews previously reported, USDC is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. After USDC, the most purchased coin was Tether (USDT), another stablecoin. Whales bought USDT for $752,665. Apart from USDC and USDT, $315,948 was purchased from Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. Below is a full list of top purchases by US dollar value:

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

Ethereum (ETH)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Chainlink (LINK)

Phantom (FTM)

3X Short Bitcoin Token (BEAR)

Wrapped UST Token (UST)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Small altcoins caught the attention of big investors

The coins in the list above appear as large altcoins with their market capitalization. What about altcoins that are small by market cap? Which of these do whales trade with the most? According to Whale Stats, the following small altcoins are in the focus of large investors:

Populous (PPT)

Pillar (PLR)

UniTrade (TRADE)

LinkEye Token (LET)

DOS Network Token (DOS)

Nucleus Vision (nCash)

Curve.fi DAI/USDC/USDT (3Crv)

Assange DAO (JUSTICE)

DeGate Token (DG)

Bidao (BID)

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin experienced great volatility with the announcement of the February CPI figures report, but it could not make a change in this direction and BTC remained around $ 39 thousand. Although it did not cause a significant change in direction for Bitcoin and most of the altcoins, ups and downs have been observed in the last 24 hours, the market has experienced a mixed session that it is not foreign to.