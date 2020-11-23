Whales and Investors’ Interest in Bitcoin Increased

As of last month, Bitcoin addresses containing at least 1,000 BTC have experienced a significant increase, while retail interest has reached its highest level this year. Bitcoin has become an attractive investment tool in the past few months as its price has increased significantly. According to new data, the number of addresses with at least 1000 BTC has refreshed a record.

Bitcoin Investors Increase

Bitcoin has experienced declines since the beginning of October, resulting in highs in the past few years. The most recent raised BTC to around $ 19,000. That is, the value of the cryptocurrency has almost doubled in less than two months.

Overall, such impressive price developments are notable, and the data from analytics firm Santiment is no different.

Bitcoin whales, or addresses with at least 10,000 BTC, have risen to 114, the highest number in 2020. With the current BTC price of around $ 18,500 as of broadcast time, these addresses are worth about $ 185 million.

The number of addresses containing between 1,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins also increased. According to Santiment, the number of addresses reached an all-time high of 2,449. These addresses had dropped to 2,000 in April, shortly after mid-March sales.

Google Trends Verifies Data

Apart from addresses with large Bitcoin amounts, retail interest has also increased recently. Google Trends data, which is a good indicator of interest in this area, has grown significantly since early October.

As the chart shows, worldwide searches for “buy Bitcoin” reached their highest level of the year as of last week. It even surpassed the madness that occurred at the halving in mid-May.

However, the macro scale shows that there is still room for growth. Despite the high interest, there still seems to be a long way to go to capture data from late 2017 and early 2018.

During the period in question, the Bitcoin price was heading towards an all-time high of $ 20,000, and retail interest had increased accordingly. While BTC is currently approaching this price level, Google Trends data shows that the masses are yet to come.



