Whale transfers $ 1 billion in Bitcoin commission

A Bitcoin whale, according to the Whale Alert account, transferred the amount of $ 1 billion. The shocking thing about the case is that the commission he paid for that movement was just $ 4, which highlights the advantages of cryptocurrencies for large transactions.

The unidentified person of course paid approximately 0.0000004% commission for her multi-million dollar move. Bitcoin is well known, among other characteristics, for the low amount of its commissions.

It should be taken into consideration that it is not the first time that large sums of money in cryptocurrency have been moved with such low fees. If Bitcoin is compared with other stores of value such as gold, in terms of mobilization costs, there would be little room for doubt about which of them is more convenient.

Bitcoin whales enjoy negligible commissions

Less than two months ago, another Bitcoin whale transferred an exorbitant sum of 101,857 bitcoins, paying a commission of $ 0.48. This is a surprisingly low level of commissions, considering that this amount of bitcoins is equivalent to 0.5% of all circulating BTCs.

In February of this year, another transaction equivalent to $ 400 million USD was carried out with a commission of $ 0.60. In this sense, it can be said that the cheap thing to transfer Bitcoin is not a coincidence of some lucky ones, but a natural tendency of the pioneering cryptocurrency.

Going back to the most recent one, of $ 1 billion USD, a comparison can be made with what that user would have spent in commissions in some traditional financial institution. For example, in Paypal, which generally charges about 5%, the commission would have been $ 50,000,000 USD.

Privacy: the other great advantage

Another fact that cannot be overlooked is the ability of Bitcoin to guarantee the privacy of its users. Although the amount and origin of the transaction address have been detected, the person who made it remains completely anonymous. The same can be said of whoever received it.

Recently the amount of commissions for Bitcoin transactions increased notably. However, the advantages over any other centralized financial institution remain. This was demonstrated with this movement.

If any of the private banks tried to compete with Bitcoin, their future would be doomed to bankruptcy. The Bitcoin whale that transferred this amount of USD, surely would have thought twice before moving this money if it did not have it in cryptocurrency.

Another aspect worthy of attention is that, with the queen cryptocurrency, you can make these types of transactions with low commission, without sacrificing the speed of it.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 92,857 #BTC (1,092,603,630 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/MN26j7aEk8 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 6, 2020

Unlimited wallets

Something that should not be lost sight of, is that people can have any number of addresses. E-wallets are free to open and do not impose major limitations.

In this sense, some Bitcoin whales have 2 million wallet addresses among which they distribute their digital currencies. In this case, it is an entity called “Crazy 1o1”, which literally would have been collapsing the network with a huge volume of transactions.

This Bitcoin whale, with wallets in different firms in charge of providing this service, could be a bot. Although the latter is an assumption by Twitter user LaurentMT quoted on CoinTelegraph, it highlights the high levels of Bitcoin privacy discussed above.

Data to consider

