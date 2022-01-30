Whale Concentration Overview: Beware of These 7 Altcoins!

After a total market cap of $3 trillion three months ago, cryptocurrencies have drastically depreciated. In the last decade, fluctuating price cycles have typically allowed whales to hoard massive amounts of cryptocurrencies. In this article, let’s take a look at the whale concentration of the largest altcoin projects and Bitcoin by market cap.

Top 7 altcoins by whale concentration

Before moving on to altcoin projects, Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency based on Blockchain technology, is assumed to be the cryptocurrency with the fairest distribution process. Intotheblock metrics show that the whale concentration of BTC is 10% today. The top 10 Bitcoin whales circulate 5.30% of the current BTC supply. On-chain metrics also show that there are 40.3 million Bitcoin holders today.

Coincarp data shows that it owns 185 million Ethereum, with the top ten addresses of ETH holding 23.39% of the current supply. The top 20 Ethereum whales have 27.06% of the supply and 33.02% of the top 50. According to Ethereum balance, the top 100 wallet addresses hold 39.58% of the current ETH supply.

Coincarp metrics show that the top ten BNB whales have 88.23% of the supply. BNB metrics reveal that over 82% of the supply is held by wallets operated by Binance.

According to statistics, there are 325,604 Cardano (ADA) holders on January 28, 2022. Intotheblock metrics show that the whale concentration of ADA is 17%. The data shows that the top 10 addresses have 4.36% of the ADA supply, while the top 20 have 5.86% of the supply. The largest ADA whale currently has 1.37% of the supply.

The top 10 XRP whales hold 78.02% of the total supply, according to the data. The top 20 XRP wallets hold 80.93% of the supply, and the top 100 addresses currently hold 85.99% of the circulating XRP.

Statistics show that there is a current supply of 314.9 million SOLs in circulation. The top ten whales today have 10.11 percent of the SOL supply, while the largest whale has 1.58% of the circulating SOL. Today, the number of wallets that SOL has disbanded reaches 8.3 million.

stablecoin whales

The data shows that the top eight cryptocurrencies by market cap today have concentrations of whales. Stablecoins have a big whale, and the top ten Tether (USDT) ERC20 wallets hold 26.79% of the current supply. The top ten USD Coin (USDC) wallets currently hold 36.22% of the supply. 10.64% of the USDC supply is held by the Maker DAO, while Binance holds 5.62% of all ERC20-based connections.