Whale Alert on These 2 Altcoins: Massive Purchase!

On January 3, several huge altcoin whales moved 90 million Dogecoins worth $15,562,406, according to data shared by whale detective DogeWhaleAlert Twitter account. Also, a whale, again from the Ethereum network, moved large amounts of Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Coin (BNB) to an anonymous wallet. Details are on Kriptokoin.com.

Altcoin whales mobilize massive amounts of Dogecoin

The largest cryptocurrency wallets processed 14 transactions carrying more than $15.5 million in Dogecoins, according to DogeWhaleAlert data. The largest transaction totaled $2,684,336 with 15,499,637 DOGE. The amount of Dogecoin carried by other transfers here varies between 1 and 5 million Dogecoins.

The largest transaction fee incurred was paid on the transfer of 15.5 million DOGE, totaling $17.90 (103.37 DOGE). The lowest transaction fee was 0.014 DOGE to $0.002. As for other transfers, transaction fees did not exceed $1.5 and the lowest fee was $0.5. At the time of writing, the largest meme coin is trading at 0.1726, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin managed to reach its local high of $0.176 on January 2, but failed to hold at these levels and dropped as low as $0.1715 during the day.

Over 3 million MATICs changed hands

Data provided by whale detectives WhaleStats and Whale Alert shows that in the past day, large amounts of MATIC tokens have been carried by two whales.

One of them was identified by WhaleStats, and the fourth largest Ethereum whale “Light” bought 1,337K MATIC worth $3,315,760.

The other transfer was from Binance exchange to an anonymous crypto wallet. In this transaction, 2,614,308 MATICs worth $6,738,727 were sent.