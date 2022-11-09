We’ve Reached The Era of Farting Jokes About Will Smith’s Return to Social Media

After Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars back in March, the “Men in Black” actor took a break from social media for several months. But by the end of July, Smith was back on the social media scene, and from next month he posts quite often on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Well, with Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, we’ve officially reached the era of farting jokes about Smith’s return to social media.

Looking at Will Smith’s Instagram page, you will find a video he posted, in the caption to which it simply says “Sorry.” Why is he apologizing? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video for yourself.

I think we can all agree that farting in an airplane/helicopter/any airplane is one of the worst places to expectorate. Such enclosed spaces have poor ventilation, and it is especially bad if you are not a person who performed a bodily function, but simply are near the offender. In this case, Smith was accompanied by his sons, Trey and Jayden, and I don’t envy them at all that they found themselves in such a situation.

Now Will Smith might not admit it was a fart at all, considering how many times he apologized for it, it’s probably safe to assume he didn’t just fart “a little bit.” Thus, the Hollywood star certainly felt that it was better to just confess and relieve the awkward tension… although the repeated utterance of “sorry” largely generated another awkward moment. All this was captured by director Aidan Tanner, although it is unclear what project he, Smith and the actor’s sons are working on.

Will Smith may have thrown a joke out of his system, but who knows what other oddities he may post on his social networks in the future. Despite this, the actor was in the news again for a while after hiding after his scandalous act at the Oscars. Despite the fact that more than six months have passed since the world witnessed Smith hitting Chris Rock live on air, this event is still often discussed. The View went so far as to create a children’s Halloween costume for him, and Smith himself shared that Floyd Mayweather called him for 10 days immediately after the slap.

As for Will Smith’s professional plans, his next film is “Emancipation”, which Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to broadcast from December 9. including a particularly stellar event he hosted at his home, and another one he hosted for the LA Lakers. Smith is also still set to reunite with Martin Lawrence in “Bad Guys 4,” but there’s no word yet on when that project will move forward.

Keep checking CinemaBlend to find out more news about Will Smith, including whether he will release a video titled Fart 2: He Who Smelt It Must Have Dealt It. You can keep track of which films besides “Emancipation” will be released in the near future, with our release schedule for 2022 and the release schedule for 2023.