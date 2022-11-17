Wet Leg Will Broadcast The Upcoming London show Live on Tik Tok

Wet Leg announced a live broadcast of their upcoming performance in London.

The Isle of Wight duo, which includes Ryan Tisdale and Hester Chambers, began their current UK and Ireland tour in Norwich last Sunday (November 13). Next week they will play two nights in a row at the O2 Forum Kentish Town (November 23 and 24).

Today (November 17) it was confirmed that Wet Leg will broadcast the second London concert live on TikTok, which will be the first event of the #AltMusic LIVE platform.

Fans will be able to tune in for free from 20:55 GMT next Thursday via Wet Leg’s official TikTok profile.

Before a couple of London concerts, the band will visit Glasgow (November 17), Leeds (18), Manchester (19) and Birmingham (21). In addition, Wet Leg will take the stage in Nottingham (25), Belfast (27) and Dublin (28). The tour is already sold out.

In other news, the duo are due to appear as musical guests on the Jonathan Ross Show on ITV1 this Saturday.

This came after Wet Leg were nominated for five Grammy Awards earlier this week.

The band claims the title of “Best New Artist”, “Best Alternative Music Performance” (“Chaise Longue”), “Best Alternative Music Album” (“Wet Leg”), “Best Constructed Album, Non-classical Album” and “Best Remix Recording” (reworking of “Soulwax”). It’s too late’).

The 65th Grammy Awards Ceremony is to take place at the arena Crypto.com in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Speaking to NME last month, Wet Leg teased that their second studio would be “similar to the previous one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and brighter.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Wet Leg will be the opening act for Pulp at their grand reunion at Finsbury Park in London next summer.