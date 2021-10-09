Westworld: Unpublished Photo From The 4th Season Set Shows Futuristic Vehicle

Westworld: The production of the 4th season of Westworld is underway in New York and a new photo of the set was released by Atlanta Filming, which shows us yet another technology that the series will make us want now.

Previously seen in season three, but now in white, we can see an interesting automatic vehicle, which appears to be used for touring and exploring the series’ parks.

Series co-creator Lisa Joy gave an interview to Deadline a while ago with some details of what audiences can expect from this fourth season. According to her, the new episodes will have iconic returns and also the exploration of new worlds.

Despite having little information about the plot for the fourth season of the ambitious HBO sci-fi series, the “iconic comeback” Lisa suggested is probably that of Evan Rachel Wood, who has been confirmed back for this new season in the role of Dolores in a photo released by Entertainment Tonight with the actress on set.