Westworld: Season 4 To Explore New Worlds, Says Co-Creator

In a recent interview with Deadline, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy gave some details about what audiences can expect from Season 4 of the HBO series. According to the screenwriter, the new episodes will have iconic returns and also the exploration of new worlds. “I think they’re going to be a lot of fun [for the audience],” she commented.

Joy is currently gearing up for the release of the film Reminiscence, in the original, featuring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Daniel Wu, Natalia Martinez, as well as Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan, who were also part of the Westworld cast, in main roles.

Throughout the interview, she also mentioned that one of them will participate in the 4th season in “a funny way”. In this way, viewers can already prepare for what the future holds for the series, considering that interesting characters may return to the narrative, as well as new ones that may come to add even more tension to the existing conflicts.

Westworld: Learn more about HBO’s science fiction series

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

At the end of Season 2, Delos Park was practically destroyed, but, it seems, Season 4 could bring it back, considering what Lisa Joy said recently. It is noteworthy that the series is based on a movie of the same name, released in 1973. In it, other historical worlds were explored, such as the Roman and medieval empires.

And while Westworld has already made some references to the original production, it would be interesting to see some more of those elements as the narrative progresses in the future. Even so, many fans believe that Delos Park is only seen again through flashbacks, which would give the creators the chance to explore characters that were not so prominent before.

It is worth noting that, due to the restrictive measures imposed to prevent the propagation of the coronavirus, once again practical work with the new season was postponed.

So far, no official release date has been confirmed. Most likely, the new episodes will hit HBO in mid-2022. Let’s wait for more news!