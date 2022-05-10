Westworld Season 4: HBO reveals trailer and premiere date plus new members

After two years of waiting for Westworld season 4, the television network HBO has finally revealed its first shocking trailer, which confirms its release date and some of the new cast members that viewers will see in this installment.

The Season 4 sneak peek offers fleeting glimpses of Maeve (played by Thandiwe Newton), Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) and again Evan Rachel Wood’s popular Dolores with shots of a shimmering New York City skyline, while playing. Lou Reed’s background song “Perfect Day”.

But, things turn surreal when Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) looks at a tree and it bursts into flames, followed by the sight of ballroom dancers waltzing down a city street, hinting that they are machines and being controlled. . In turn, the return of the man in Black (Ed Harris) wounded on the ground is also shown.

Recall that the third season of Westworld also seemed to have killed the Man in Black at the hands of his android alter ego, created by Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte, the Hale/Dolores hybrid.

Little by little, though, you start to see violent shootouts, disturbing experiments, swarms of flies, and scenes that get more tense as the Westworld trailer progresses. In fact, the fourth season is described as:

“a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth”.

Westworld Season 4 Trailer

Release date

The jaw-dropping trailer for HBO’s sci-fi drama confirms that Westworld will return for season 4 next month, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Producing the new installment of the show has been quite a challenge for the producers, due to the incredible effort that is made to bring a great show to the spectators.

In addition to the Westworld season 4 release date being confirmed, it has also been confirmed that West Sid Store actress Ariana DeBose has signed on for a recurring role in the new installment of HBO’s sci-fi saga. Which means that we will not only see the return of Ed Harris, but also new members.