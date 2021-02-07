Western science about Chloé Zhao, Dracula from Eternos

Chloé Zhao has plans to direct a science fiction western about Dracula. The news was given by the filmmaker himself, who will be responsible for the script and the production of the feature. Universal Pictures will be responsible for distribution, taking advantage of its current expansion of monster classics.

The news even arrives on the eve of the 90th anniversary of the launch of Dracula. The 1931 film, starring Bela Lugosi, opened the door to other horror classics, such as Frankenstein, The Mummy and The Invisible Man.

The latter received a recent update, with Elisabeth Moss, and earned more than $ 140 million, having cost just $ 7 million for Blumhouse Productions. So far there is no information as to whether the studio will participate in the production of Zhao’s film, which should be made by Highwayman Films.

In a statement, Zhao said that “she has always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the ‘Other’ that they embody.” Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer added that Zhao’s view of what is “forgotten and misunderstood” will make the project more interesting.

Currently Zhao is working on the post-production of Eternos, Marvel’s next team of heroes. The film is scheduled to open on November 5 in theaters. Her most recent work, Nomadland, won four Golden Globe nominations, as well as a SAG Award nomination for Best Actress for Frances McDormand. The film has also been rated at the Oscar 2021, and could guarantee her the first nomination of an Asian woman in the category of Best Direction.

During an interview with IndieWire in September 2020, Zhao said she wants to “make movies that last, that have a timeless feel, that are not just a flash in the pan with any topic that is hot on Twitter right now. I’m not interested in those things. ”