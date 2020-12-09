Western Digital Partners with RAIDIX for Enterprise NVMe SSDs

Western Digital has partnered with storage software company RAIDIX to maximize the potential of NVMe storage devices in RAID applications. With RAIDIX software support, NVMe RAID is capable of delivering 10 million data input / output operations (IOPs) from 20 drives per second, while supporting a wide variety of RAID levels to increase performance and maintain data integrity.

While the partnership with RAIDIX is an invitation to the customers in the channel, it will help integrators and cloud companies transition from SATA storage systems to faster NVMe solutions, with significantly higher performance and less latency.

NVMe SSDs provide high speed, but all corporate environments demand a high level of data protection from storage devices. In this case, you need a fault-tolerant array with minimal performance distortion to create RAID features.

By installing the RAIDIX ERA software, customers can easily implement software RAID features on Western Digital Ultrastar ® NVMe SSD devices. This allows them to protect data as well as achieve the full performance that NVMe devices can provide without unnecessary roughness between the central processing unit (CPU) and the storage system.

Industry analyst IDC expects NVMe unit shipments to reach more than 79 percent of the SSD market by 2023. The RAIDIX NVMe RAID solution provides fast checksum calculation by allocating processed data to the vector registers of multi-core CPUs, while preventing system performance degradation with a hybrid load or an on-site storage array recovery mode. In summary, it helps corporate infrastructures to scale the highest demand for applications such as business intelligence, data analysis, virtualization and ERP, while providing users with confidence with high reliability and redundancy.

In addition, RAIDIX software will be available for existing customers of Western Digital NVMe storage devices on up to eight Western Digital devices at no additional cost.



