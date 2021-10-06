Western Digital Launches SSD WD BLUE SN570 With Adobe Signature

Western Digital unveiled the NVMe WD Blue SN570 SSD with a focus on content creators, photographers and artists. To promote the new, component purchase comes with a month of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which gives you access to editing applications such as Photoshop, InDesign and Premier Pro.

The product is M.2 2280 format and uses PCIe Gen3 x4 interface, offering NVMe v1.4. The read speed on the model with 1 TB of storage is up to 3.5 GB/s, while it has 3 GB/s of writing — performance changes depending on the internal space. “The systems can run up to 5 times faster than Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs,” said the company, which also confirmed a 5-year limited warranty on the products.

The company also offers Western Digital SSD Dashboard software for monitoring available space, temperature and other aspects of the drive.

“Complex workloads call for high performance and reliability, and the right form of storage can help workflows and increase productivity,” added Eric Spannut, vice president of client and enterprise SSDs for Western’s Flash business unit Digital.