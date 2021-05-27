Western Digital Introduces 3 New Player Focused SSDs

Western Digital added three new player-oriented SSD models to its WD_BLACK product portfolio at its event yesterday. Western Digital added three new SSD models to its WD_BLACK product portfolio, which offers fast and high-performance storage solutions to improve PC and next-generation console gaming experiences for gamers around the world, at the Flash Perspective organization held yesterday.

WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD

WD_BLACK brand appeared with three products that produced innovative storage solutions for players. The first of these, the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, allows gamers to improve their gaming experiences on PC or laptop with PCIe Gen4 technology and storage space to fit more games.

This DRAM-free internal storage solution uses PCIe Gen4 technology (also compatible with the previous version, PCIe Gen3) to deliver read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s. With up to 30 percent less power consumption than the previous model, laptop gamers can enjoy longer gaming times between charges. The built-in WD_BLACK Control Panel monitors the drive’s operating performance while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode, even while streaming.

WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD is currently available in the US in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities, starting at $ 54.99.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD

For console gamers who want to minimize game load times and get into the game fast, this stylish and high-performance compact SSD comes with read speeds of up to 900MB/s. Gamers thus spend more time playing games and less time deleting, with expanded storage for up to 50 games in capacities up to 2TB. Designed to perfectly complement the next generation consoles, the drive also has a removable stand to be placed next to the system.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD is available in the US starting at $ 89.99, in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox

Designed to complement the gaming experience on Xbox consoles, this officially licensed version of the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD offers a high capacity with increased speed and an Xbox-inspired compact design. Gamers can connect their drives and quickly start building their game libraries or freeing up space for new games on their consoles, while also playing their old Xbox One favorites directly from the drive.

Players who purchase WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox will also have a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which offers access to more than 100 games on consoles and PC, as well as a multiplayer online console.

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox is available in the US in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities, starting at $ 99.99.

“Fast and reliable storage that improves the performance of games”

Rob Soderbery, Vice President and General Manager of Western Digital Flash Business Unit, said about the new SSDs:

“Our WD_BLACK brand has a very clear and very clear promise to gamers. Fast and reliable storage that improves the gameplay performance of games… With the new products we announce, our portfolio has a variety of flash-powered solutions for every player, whether beginner or advanced, to discover the rich worlds of today’s most creative games.

The Game Awards organizer and presenter Geoff Keighley, who served as a speaker at the event, evaluated the new SSD models as follows:

“The graphics and credibility of the immersive game world have reached a much stronger position in the last few years. Flash technology has become a critical point in enhancing the gaming experience. Players don’t just need more storage space; It needs speed to be able to instantly access rich game worlds and experience a gaming experience where they play games the way they were designed. ”