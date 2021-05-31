Western Digital Announces new SSDs for PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PCs

Western Digital has announced a new line of SSDs entirely aimed at the gamer audience. The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive is an external storage device for the new PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The internal WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD brings improvements for gaming PCs and notebooks. All models will arrive in Brazil in the coming months, but still without a defined date.

The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive line has two different models, one for each device. On the Xbox Series S/X it offers fast speeds and compact capacity in a console-inspired design. The model is available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. The version also includes a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with the purchase of the product.

The WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive for PS5 is a high-performance SSD with read speeds of up to 900 MB/s. With a capacity of up to 2TB and storage expansion of up to 508 games, you can play more and spend less time deleting your favorite games. The drive has a removable bracket to place close to the console and is available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB.

The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe internal SSD for PC or notebook uses PCIe Gen4 technology (compatible with previous PCIe Gen3 technologies) to guarantee a read speed of 3,600 MB/s. With 30% less energy consumption compared to their predecessors, gaming notebooks can count on less waiting time for loading games. The WD_BLACK panel monitors drive health while optimizing peak performance in game mode, even while streaming. The model is available in capacities7 of 250GB, 500GB and 1TB.

It is important to note that, so far, both PS5 and Xbox Series S / X do not allow games to be run from an external device. These accessories are only for the storage of games, which need to be sent to the internal memory of video games so that they can be played.

