“West Side Story” star Josh Andres Rivera will appear in the “Hunger Games” prequel film

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” found its place in the series “Sejanus” in the star of “West Side Story” Josh Andres Rivera.

Sejanus is the mentor of one of the District 2 tributes and a close friend of Coriolanus Snow, with whom he worked during the 10th Annual Hunger Games. Back in May, it was announced that Tom Blyth, who will star alongside Rivera, will play the future president in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel.

Rivera is not the only star of “West Side Story” who will play in the upcoming prequel. Back in May, it was announced that Rachel Zegler would play the main role of the District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird. Zegler played the lead role of Maria in the 2021 film, where she worked closely with Chino from Rivera. “Always and forever proud of my Joshua,” Zegler tweeted after Rivera announced the casting of The Wrap. The couple have been together since at least February, when they confirmed the status of their relationship on social media. Both actors made their feature film debuts in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” and they seem excited to reunite on screen again for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who becomes the mentor of the Tenth Hunger Games for the first time. However, Snow is disappointed when he learns that he will be mentoring a female tribute from District 12, Lucy Grey Baird. Given District 12’s track record, Snow must find the best way to prepare her for this year’s Games in order to get the prize money for herself. Snow works tirelessly to prove his worth to the people of the Capitol and his fellow Players. But after a series of events brings him back to Tribute, he must decide what is best for him, the House of Snow and the Capitol.

Although it seems that the film is still at the casting stage, fans of the “Hunger Games” franchise can rest easy. Francis Lawrence, who directed “And the Flame will Break Out,” “Mockingjay, Part 1” and “Mockingjay, Part 2,” is returning to make a prequel film, and hopefully plans to include the same level of creativity and excitement as in previous films.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is due to be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.