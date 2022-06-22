Wesley Snipes is ready to return to the role of Blade in the MCU

Although the franchise will soon get another face in the role, Wesley Snipes says he’s still ready to return as Blade in the near future. Snipes first brought the Marvel superhero to life in the 1998 film of the same name, directed by Stephen Norrington and written by the future co-author of the Dark Knight trilogy, David S. Goyer. Blade followed the vampire dhampir hunter Snipes as he worked with his partner, Steven Dorff’s Abraham Whistler, to put an end to Stephen Dorff’s Deacon Frost before he could awaken the ancient blood god and defeat the human race.

Despite mixed reviews from critics after the release, “Blade” became a hit among viewers and at the box office, collecting more than $ 131 million with a budget of $ 45 million, saving Marvel during financial problems and preparing the ground for future adaptations of their works. . The success of the film also led to the creation of a trilogy in which Snipes reprised his role in all three films, and Goyer wrote the script for both Blade II, directed by Guillermo del Toro, and Blade: Trinity, directed by himself. Due to falling critical reception and box office receipts, Blade’s ownership has been dormant since the rights eventually reverted to Marvel Studios, and although they have plans for the character in the MCU, his former star hopes to return to the fold. .

During a conversation with ComicBook.com To discuss his graphic novel “Exiled” on Kickstarter, Wesley Snipes shared his thoughts on the possible return of Blade. The actor confirmed that he is still open to returning as a vampire hunter to the MCU, although he notes that Marvel Studios has not approached him for any role in the franchise. See what Snipes said below:

“Never say never. As long as I’m healthy and in shape, I can play with them. Yes, as for my predictions, whether something similar will happen in the future, I do not know. I don’t know. It seems to me that if this had happened, it would have already happened. But hey, never say never. No, [Marvel Studios hasn’t reached out to me] yet. I’m still working on my acting skills. I’m coming up as an actor, maybe they’ll reach out and say, ‘Let’s talk,’ or maybe they won’t feel that I’m playing in an ensemble.”

Snipes’ new comments about Blade’s possible return should be welcome news for fans of his portrayal of the character, namely in contrast to his previous discussions about disinterest in appearing in the MCU reboot. A few months later, Snipes expressed his support for Mahershala Ali, who became a Blade in the MCU, knowing that the two-time Oscar winner would “do a great job” with this role, and giving advice to stay in shape to avoid serious injuries during the action. sequences required for the part. While Snipes’ performance in the original Blade trilogy has generally received positive reviews for his black sense of humor, it is the actor’s eagerness to perform his own fighting tricks that is usually considered the highlight of his time in this role.

While Snipes notes that he hasn’t heard from Marvel Studios about a possible appearance in the MCU reboot of “Blade,” his interest in reprising the role really keeps the door open for him to return as a vampire hunter. The Marvel cinematic universe recently plunged into the multiverse and saw the return of fan-favorite actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: There is No Way Home and Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the opportunity to introduce multiple versions of Blade in the future, whether it’s a reboot of the MCU, filming of which is reportedly due to begin next month or elsewhere. In the meantime, viewers can return to Snipes’ work in this role with the Blade trilogy available for streaming on HBO Max.