Wesley Snipes Explains Why Blade Doesn’t Need an R Rating for the MCU

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly growing and expanding, and phase four has definitely been crazy so far. But fans are constantly looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, including “Blade” starring Mahershala Ali, directed by Bassam Tariq. While some hardcore fans worry that the vampire hero has a PG-13 rating in the MCU, the actor of the original “Blade” Wesley Snipes recently explained why he doesn’t need an R rating.

Actor Wesley Snipes played the main character of the series “Blade” in three films from 1998 to 2004. Thus, it’s safe to say that he knows the Marvel character well long before the MCU was formed. Snipes recently spoke to ComicBook about the likelihood of a PG-13 rated Blade movie in the shared universe, saying:

I think such stories lend themselves to a wide range of dialogues and situations. Both an adult and a young person. I do not know, it seems that the R rating and PG-13 base are sliding now, because it seems that now 13-year-olds can speak better than adults. Provided that it is true and organic to the subject, the plot and the created world. If there is a sequence, I think that’s fine.

Well, that’s it. While Blade is usually a bloody superhero both on the page and on screen, Wesley Snipes doesn’t think Mahershala Ali’s upcoming movie should get an R rating. In particular, he believes that the dialogue should not depend on the rating, except that he is simply able to include a few selected swear words.

Wesley Snipes’ comments about the MCU version of “Night of the Blades” help quell the fears of comic book fans. Because if even OG Blade himself isn’t worried about the next movie being PG-13, then who are we to judge? It doesn’t seem like Marvel Studios is known for producing bad comic book movies; every release of Phase three has been a success with critics and box office.

Of course, “Blade” isn’t the only upcoming Marvel movie whose fans are worried about its rating. Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 3” is currently in development and is expected to take place within the main MCU timeline. The first two films went down in history as R-rated superhero films that still managed to raise a lot of money at the box office. But will the MCU owned by Disney be able to bring Reynolds back? We’ll have to wait and see.

Marvel fiction has been waiting a long time for Blade to finally join the MCU, although Mahershala Ali has something important to fill thanks to the legacy of Wesley Snipes. Although we will have to wait until the fifth phase for this project to come to life on the big screen, Ali has technically already entered the general universe. Namely, because of an unregistered voice cameo in the scene after the credits of “Eternal”.

