Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood: bad is nickname

The year was 1989. My parents decided to paint the apartment and I, as a good gamer, did not let go of control during the period. I still remember the two standing sofas, covered in plastic in the living room. In the middle of them, a TV set, running the classic Altered Beast.

A huge hiatus took over the werewolf games. To tell the truth, they have never been well used in the history of video games. Apparently, this scenario started to change. Last year we had an excellent visual novel, called Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, by Different Tales and, in 2013, the excellent The Wolf Among Us, by Telltale Games.

Originating in Greek mythology, the lycanthrope also reached the pages of RPG books and with much more success. They hit point in the universe The World of Darkness, which still has the sagas Vampire The Masquerade and Mage Ascension. Here is our starting point.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood has just hit the market, against the backdrop of what was used in The World of Darkness. Published by Nacon, the title was developed by Cyanide Studio, the same behind the Styx franchise. The title came unnoticed, but we had the opportunity to play it.

Turn around, become a werewolf, turn around!

You are Cahal. A highly regarded werewolf within your group. Your mission is to unmask an oil entity, called Endron. The company wants to save the world, but in fact, it wants to destroy it. The forests, heavily impacted by the company, hit lycanthropes in full, after all, they are considered the protectors of Gaia, Mother Earth.

However, werewolves don’t think much. Let emotions take over your actions, making everything go down the drain in a few seconds. With Cahal, it is no different. After his wife’s death, he transforms and destroys everything ahead of him, including a packmate.