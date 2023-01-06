Will Smith is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of our generation. The actor of “Men in Black” is one of the few actors who ideally fall into the category of real world stars. Although Smith’s name has now become a household name, the actor has come a long way. As many of us know, Smith has come a long way from where he started. And yet, when he tried his luck in acting, Smith made some interesting decisions, including deciding not to star in the “House Party” of the 1990s.

Back in the 90s, “House Party” was one of the most popular romantic comedies. The film was a commercial success, earning a lot of money. The film directed by Reginald Hudlin has become a cult. While we saw the popular duet of Christopher Martin and Christopher Reed as Kid n Play, instead the show almost featured Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff. So what went wrong?

Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff as Kid n Play?

As many of us know, Smith was a very popular rapper before he made his film debut. The actor “I am a legend” had a successful career in rap. However, one of his songs, A Nightmare On My Street, got him into some legal trouble. Because of Charles Bernstein’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street” music they used for this song, New Line Films sued Smith for copyright infringement and won. However, here it becomes interesting.

Smith had to postpone the video clip for the song as part of the settlement agreement. And, as reported, the duo was even offered two New Line Film projects, one of which was the classic comedy “House Party”. Jazzy Jeff even showed the same thing on Radio Milwaukee. Jeff said, “The first scenario was ‘House Party,’ because if you think about the premise of ‘House Party.’ We didn’t think about movies then.”

Jeff even added that the House Party was a setup for him and the Fresh Prince. On the other hand, Hudlin had another reason why he didn’t choose the duo. According to Hudlin, he felt that the duo would star in the film only for the sake of their legal settlement and didn’t really want to do it. So Hudlin went ahead without them.

Would you like Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff as Kid n Play? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.