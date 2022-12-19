“We’re taking over the stage”: Meet Loud LDN, The Brightest New Dance Music Collective

Under the pavement of Deptford Broadway, the walls of an old World War II bunker pulsate to the rhythm of drum and bass. The Goldsmiths student retreat, known for its £5 double rooms and dirty toilets, is filled with everyday ravers in low-rise cargo and colorful panama hats, who stand clutching video cameras, dancing dangerously on the edge of the stage or putting gems on their teeth under the light of the sun. head lamp.

Fast remixes of pop music generate a stormy energy in a hall in south London, while participants in the ever-growing Loud LDN group chat take to the streets to continue long, incoherent conversations that arise when they first meet an online friend in real life. . They anxiously share stories about moving to London alone to study music, and how men in the industry used them to their advantage. For Loud LDN, tonight is a chance to celebrate, but this collective is equally dedicated to improving the experience of young female performers and producers, as well as organizing raves in the middle of the week.

The Loud LDN collective, which includes a new wave of supporters of the revival of drum and bass, such as Piri (from the drum and bass duo Piri & Tommy), Venbee, Willow Kayne and A Little Sound, began its activities in May as a group. a chat called “Ladies Making Noise in London”.The initial spark came when co-founder Maisi stumbled across one of the singer-songwriter’s DIY songs on TikTok and sent her a message about a potential collaboration. They met over lunch and immediately started a group chat for London women and non-binary creatives.

“Maisi had just befriended Piri, and it seemed like we would have enough people to have a group chat,” says coupdekat, whose catchy pop songs superimposed on drum and bass defy simple genre classification. What was originally a space for 10 or so friends who wanted to speak out, get advice and share experiences on how to start making music has turned into a thriving community of more than 50 drum and bass, pop and R&B artists at all stages of their careers. . The only requirement for entry is that you must be a woman or a non-binary person who lives in London and studies music on a full-time basis.

Two years ago, an event like the recent Loud LDN demonstration would have been impossible. Clubs were still closed due to the pandemic, and the basic ideas about drum and bass were mostly in the past. However, you don’t even need to be at their recent event to know that the genre is experiencing a resurgence. Drum and bass is finally getting recognition from mainstream taste-setters: this year the MOBO Award established the category “Best Electronic/Dance Artist”, and two drum and Bass artists, Nia Archives and SHERELLE, were nominated. In the end, the award went to the first, who earlier this year also received the award for best producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, DIY artists are also rising fast. Last year, Willow Kane from Loud LDN won the Ivor Novello Rising Star award, and Venby broke into the top five in the UK in November with the song “Messy In Heaven”, which she originally posted on TikTok as a demo. The app’s preference for quick and memorable leads meant that most of the Loud LDN members started with TikTok, and since then they have pushed the genre towards a new era that eschews the seriousness of drum purism in favor of purism. embrace influences from pop to R&B. Therefore, the next wave of this sound is more open than ever before.

Artists such as Charlotte Plank, who helped organize the first Loud LDN event, shy away from the limitations of a once rigidly defined genre by mixing dance and pop. She is currently working on a mixtape, which she puts dreamy vocals on top of the fast rhythm of drum and bass. “The dance world is dominated by men,” she says in Zoom a week after the event. “But we have Venbee, A Little Sound and Piri, who are leading the stage right now. It’s really nice that we’re cutting through and taking over the scene a little bit because it’s been dominated by men for too long.”

London bands, including Loud LDN, as well as EQ50 and Sexy Lady Massive, are doing everything possible to make the new wave of drum and bass safer and more inclusive than ever before. As Plank notes, “We don’t want to isolate men, but we also want to create a safe space where women can go and relax and they don’t have to worry about being groped or touched.”

Another key point of connection between Loud LDN and the broader drum and bass scene is the newfound sense of community that many fans like Plank report feeling during raves. “When I started going to drum and bass raves, it was the most welcoming and passionate community,” she says. “There’s something really special here, and I think the drummers are happy that the sound is getting a little more mainstream.”

Genre movements are one thing, but just because artists get together because of their sound, it doesn’t always mean having a community in real life. Being a musician in London can be lonely, regardless of personal success. However, the Loud LDN group chat has always had famous artists, as well as those who have just released their first song. “Even bigger artists like Piri and Venbee, who we assumed already had such a community, were completely overwhelmed,” says coupdekat.

“What’s special about the band is that it’s designed for musicians at different stages of their careers,” adds Loud LDN member Lucy Thune, a drum and bass DJ, but whose own sound as a solo artist ranges from folk tracks to energetic synthpop. . “There is no sense of hierarchy. No matter how many subscribers or streams you have, everyone in the group is sincerely ready to help each other. You have people who are cool at the moment and have proven themselves in their artistry, and there are also others who are session musicians or engineers, or have just started and need advice.”

For Maisi, the most important function of the group is to support other aspiring artists. She speaks passionately about the need for community and teamwork, not competition with each other. “Everyone in the group chat had the same experience, whether it was patronizing men in music or treating them inappropriately,” she says. “It was great to discuss it with each other.”

Online spaces have played a vital role in bringing together Loud LDN, but from the very beginning it wasn’t enough to just talk and share music through screens. Nothing beats dancing, laughing and sweating together in a physical space. “The party revitalized the community,” says coupdekat. “This is the next stage of what the relationship should be. We didn’t want it to be online, especially after the coronavirus, when such things can happen.” This feeling also seems to animate the revival of dance music, where a strictly defined genre matters much less than the ability of a track to make people dance.

Challenging the limitations of genre purism while simultaneously supporting women and non—binary people in an arena dominated by men is quite a difficult task for a young team. But as the band continues to grow organically after this event, these artists have proven that Loud LDN is a force to be reckoned with. “It’s DIY,” says coupdekat. “It’s about girls who create a community themselves.”

