Were “Suits” responsible for the separation of Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson?

What led Meghan Markle to divorce Trevor Engelson? The actress dated the film producer for about six years before marrying him, but the marriage lasted only two years before the couple broke up. She then dated for a while and eventually met Harry during a trip to London that changed her life forever.

Markle is happily married to Prince Harry, whom she married at a royal ceremony in 2018, and the film producer was married to Tracey Kurland in 2019. Both had happy endings in the end, but what led to their divorce? And what role did the Costumes play in this?

Reasons for the divorce of Meghan Markle and her ex-husband

Meghan Markle may have given up her career to marry Prince Harry, but that didn’t happen in her second marriage. According to the source, the official reason for their divorce was “irreconcilable differences.” People in the entertainment industry tend to lead busy lives. Between the work schedule and the filming location, the chances of divorce increase. So while Markle was busy playing Rachel Zane’s legal assistant in Force Majeure, Engelson was somewhere else.

In 2013, the actress had to be in Toronto on the set of her show while her husband remained busy in Los Angeles. Their marriage lasted from 2011 to 2013.

Despite the divorce, they maintained respect in public. During the wedding with the producer, the then 30-year-old girl was wearing a wedding dress very similar to the Cambridge Success evening dress. Maybe a coincidence or not.

The Daters Handbook actress was also in a relationship with a famous chef named Cory Vitiello when she first went on a date with Prince Harry. After that, she married Prince Harry and moved to the UK to fulfill her royal duties. This means that she had to give up her acting career.

Currently, after Megxit, she has returned to Hollywood as a producer, taking her children and the Duke of Sussex with her. She launched her own podcast Archetypes, marking a return to her career. Have you listened to the Spotify podcast yet? Let us know in the comments.