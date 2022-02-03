We’re Dead: The Truth Behind Nam On-jo’s Hand Wound

Since the Korean series “All Of Us Are Dead” or in its translation for Latin America and Spain, “We Are Dead” arrived on the Netflix platform, a worldwide success has been unleashed. The show shows us a group of students at a school when the undead infiltrate, killing and infecting everyone they attack. However, one of the favorite characters Nam On-jo, who is played by Park Ji-Hu, seems to be injured leaving all viewers in doubt as to his fate! Spo Alert!

In just the first episode of the We Are Dead series, we are shown how Nam On-jo is a neighbor of Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) who are close friends. Although both have romantic feelings for Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), creating a love triangle that puts their friendship at risk.

Everything is normal at the school until the zombies infiltrate and take it over, however, Nam On-jo uses her firefighting skills to help all of her friends survive the hell they find themselves in. But, a small scene from the first episode appears to show how she was bitten by one of the zombies, leaving fans with a thousand questions.

“I re-watched the first episode, there is a scene in the clinic where Hyeon-ju bit Jo when they were trying to put her down,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

While other fans claim that she was not bitten, that she was only scratched, but the one who received the bite instead of her was the school nurse. Which was why she didn’t become one of the terrifying zombies attacking the institution. Though it’s possible the scene was easy to miss due to it taking place in the first episode. Similarly, in this short video you can see the scene that fans are talking about.

However, those who did notice the scene believed in the possibility that she could be a key part of a cure or be a “hambie” or “halfbie”, which refers to a half human, half zombie. But, it takes someone being bitten to get infected, or zombie blood getting into an open wound to see a reaction.

Since On-jo wasn’t bitten, it’s likely she wasn’t infected by the zombies, which is why she was one of the survivors who made it to the show’s final episode. Fans are currently excited to see the continuation of this curious but incredible Korean story that keeps all Netflix subscribers on edge.