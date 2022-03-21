We’re Dead: The protagonist who returns to get involved in a fantasy world

Since We Are Dead (All Of Us Are Dead), debuted on January 28 of this year on Netflix with great success, it has not stopped generating great expectations among its fans, not only about whether a second season will finally become official but also about the activities of its cast members who are mostly very young actors. Recently, one of these protagonists made headlines as he will undertake a new project very different from the famous zombie thriller.

Whether or not the creators of We Are Dead will fulfill the desire of zombie series lovers remains to be seen, especially since due to some differences with the webtoon on which it is based, “Now in Our School”, it is not in the all clear what paths the continuation could take in a second season. Meanwhile, the comments are mainly directed at the activities of its protagonists because some of them had already agreed to join the cast of other projects months ago before the series became so famous and some others receive new offers that they have decided to accept. .

While actress Park Ji Hoo, who plays Nam On Jo in We Are Dead, will appear on screen in two new film productions, Concrete Utopia and Little Women, other information confirms that Park Solomon, who we saw play Lee Soo Hyuk, will appear in Third Person. Revenge and Yoon Chan Young in the K-Drama Juvenile Delinquency (with the working title in Spanish, Delincuencia Juvenil), it is the actor Yoo In Soo who earned the public’s hatred as Yoon Gwi Nam who announced his return to acting.

This March 20, it was learned that the star Arin of the K-Pop group Oh My Girl will star with Yoon In Soo in a new production for the South Korean network tvN with the provisional title in Spanish of Hwan Hon (romanized title). With no approximate premiere date, the story will be a fantasy romance drama set in the fictional nation of Daeho, with several characters whose destinies are twisted due to magic that changes people’s souls, an exchange known as “Hwan Hon.”

Directed by director Park Joon Hwa, known for his work on the famous K-Drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Hwan Hon is the work of two of the most famous writers in the South Korean entertainment industry, the Hong sisters (Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran), whose previous works include the hit dramas, “You’re Beautiful,” “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” “The Greatest Love,” “Master’s Sun,” and “Hotel Del Luna,” among many. others.

In the K-Drama, Yoo In Soo will play Park Dang Gu, the heir to a wealthy family who belongs to the privileged 1 percent of Daeho. Despite being the heir to an important family, he is a popular and outgoing young man who is more interested in parties and finding out the various rumors circulating around Daeho than in his family business. In the case of Arin, he will play Jin Cho Yeon, the youngest daughter of the Jin family. Although she looks glamorous and elegant on the outside, she is an innocent girl at heart. Both artists will be accompanied by renowned performers such as Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, NU’EST’s Minhyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra, and Jo Jae Yoon.