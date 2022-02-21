We’re Dead Season 2: What you need to watch on Netflix before it premieres

Lovers of horror stories have always known that the best stagings are those made by Asian talent and in the case of the zombie subgenre, it is the South Korean cinematographic and dramatic productions that have been projected around the world as a true phenomenon. of which We Are Dead is a part.

We are Dead known in English as All of Us Are Dead is a Netflix original production, based on a very popular webtoon of 130 chapters called “Now at our School”, written by Joo Dong Keun and published between the years 2009 to 2011. It revolves around a PG-18 story about a group of students struggling to survive after a zombie virus spreads like wildfire through their high school and then throughout the city.

Starring a group of young Korean actors including Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo, We’re Dead on Netflix has not only made the public eager for a second season, also the interest of seeing more similar narrations. To make it easier, we show some of the best movies and series from the famous server’s catalog of options.

1. Zombie Station: Train to Busan

Starring Gong Yoo and Ma Dong Suk (also known as Don Lee), it gained international exposure thanks to its success on various streaming platforms, most prominently on Netflix. Zombie Station: Train to Busan was the first Korean horror film to break international audience records since it premiered in 2016, becoming a box office hit in its home country with more than 10 million viewers after its debut.

The zombie thriller was highly awarded in Asia thanks to its combination of different genres: horror, apocalypse, suspense and science fiction. It tells the story of a workaholic father, unable to give his little daughter enough time who agrees to take her by train to Busan to see her mother, is when a zombie apocalypse is unleashed and a woman contaminated with the virus triggers a sequel. of events that takes the lives of almost all the occupants of the train.

2. Station Zombie 2: Peninsula

Although it is a sequel not so famous but just as popular among lovers of the genre, Peninsula is the continuation of Train to Busan. Released in the year 2020, it is set four years after the zombie virus spreads throughout the Korean Peninsula, turning it into post-apocalyptic territory. A group of mercenaries enters ground zero on a dangerous mission to recover a lost truck with a millionaire booty.

Starring Gang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae Hyo, and Kim Min Jae, this second installment was projected internationally thanks to its success on various streaming platforms, standing out more strongly on Netflix. It shows the consequences of the spread of the zombie virus and the struggle of the survivors who were trapped in the city of Busan after a mass evacuation. The apocalyptic thriller focuses on the deterioration of the remains of a society of survivors with the presence of legions of terrifying and ferocious zombies.

3.Kingdom 1 and 2

With two seasons, the zombie horror series Kingdom has become one of the most original and successful historical K-Dramas that this genre has had so far inside and outside the borders of South Korea. Available in the catalog of options on the Netflix platform, it tells the story of a crown prince of the Joseon era who investigates a mysterious epidemic that begins to plague his kingdom, expanding hopelessly. We will see the incessant struggle of the characters played by Asian stars Joo Ji Hoon and Bae Doo Na in front of an all-star cast.

4. #alive

The South Korean zombie horror film Alive known in Spanish as #Vivo was released by the Netflix streaming platform on September 8, 2020 and on the first day of its premiere it was already in first place on the Top 10 list in South Korea and at second day in the global ranking. Starring Yoo Ha In and famous K-Drama star Park Shin Hye, the film rose to the top of audiences in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, and the United States, among others, in a matter of hours. .

The plot tells the survival story of two young men who are left isolated in their apartments when the zombie virus breaks out in Seoul. As electricity, water, internet and phone services begin to fail, they find themselves in the midst of an outbreak of people with unknown symptoms attacking each other.

5.Kingdom: North Ashin

Although Kingdom: Ashin of the North is really just a special chapter, the fact that it was a Netflix original production caused a stir as if it were a season of a spin-off. Released in July 2021, it stars famous Hallyu star Jun Jin Hyun as Ashin. Under the main premise “Raising the dead has a price”, the prequel reveals the provenance of the resurrection plant “Saengsacho”, which has brought immense tragedy to Joseon, and its relationship with Ashin, the heiress of the village of North Yeojin tribe, his terrible childhood and why he became the mysterious character that shocked fans in the last minutes of the second season finale of the famous K-Drama Kingdom.