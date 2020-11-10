Wentworth Miller will never return to crime drama

Fox’s crime drama series Prison Break ran for 5 seasons from 2005 to 2017; And he was currently hoping for a sixth installment based on Dominic Purcell’s comments on his social media accounts.

If Prison Break season 6 is ever to be produced, fans will no longer be able to count on one of its main leads, Wentworth Miller, who played Michael Scofield in the crime drama.

It turns out that Michael’s actor Wentworth Miller used his official Instagram account this week to release the news that many of the Prison Break fans did not like. This is what the actor wrote:

“He will not return to the series.”

“I don’t worry about myself. I cannot be ‘intimidated’ in this space. I have too much power. ‘Remove. To block. Deactivate’. Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently coming out of the closet, or exploring the idea … I don’t want them exposed to nonsense. ”

“On a related note … I’m out of Prison Break. Officially. Not because of social media static (although that has focused the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).” .

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, waiting for additional seasons … I understand this is disappointing. Sorry.”

“If you’re upset that you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay … That’s your problem. – W.M.”

In this sense, actor Miller officially announced that his departure from Prison Break has no turning back. The main reason why he no longer wants to play his character Michael is because he is not comfortable with the role of a heterosexual, his protagonist being gay.

Recall that his co-star Dominic Purcell, has been promoting through social networks a sixth season of the crime drama series Prison Break, and this has kept fans hoping for the return of the series.

In a 2019 interview, Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said the network had no plans for the return of the Prison Break show, despite rumors that a sixth season was on the way.



