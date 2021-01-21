Wentworth Miller talks about his involvement

Warren Leight, showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, spoke in a recent interview with TV Insider about Wentworth Miller’s new appearance on the series. In the title “The Long Arm of the Witness” (“The great influence of the witness”, in a free translation), the actor will play the prosecutor Isaiah Holmes, a role that he also played in the 21st season of SVU.

According to Warren Leight, the plot of the 22×06 episode is part of the focus given by the writers on issues involving race, class and criminal justice. In the plot, Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) faces a powerful judge (played by Josh Stamberg) who inexplicably rejects the conviction in a rape case involving a university student.

“The judge will see a handsome young man, from a good home, about to have his bright future completely unstructured by what he interprets as a small incident,” said the showrunner, adding that, in this character’s view, “the #MeToo [movement against harassment and sexual assault] went too far ”.

Check out the teaser for the episode:

Learn more about Wentworth Miller’s participation in Law & Order: SVU

After sentencing, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) detectives will need to find a solution to appeal. That’s where Holmes, a character from Wentworth Miller, comes in, who participates as a witness to the case.

“He was a fellow at Hudson University during his undergraduate degree, when an incident occurred and was covered up,” revealed Warren Leight. offer you a chance to redeem yourself before it can be too late, ”he said.

This is the third episode of the series in which the Prison Break star participates. In season 11, he also played detective Nate Kendall.

The sixth episode of the 22nd season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will air on Thursday (21) on NBC.