Wells Fargo declares Bitcoin Winner of the Year

Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the US, said in a report that he published “the best performing asset of the year” for Bitcoin. Bank; He drew attention to the change between Bitcoin, gold and the S&P 500 index.

Wells Forge talked about its volatility after calling it the best performing asset of the year for Bitcoin. John LaForge, Head of Real Wealth Strategy, stated in the section of Wells Fargo’s report on Bitcoin that cryptocurrencies contain a lot of speculation, but that could change. Stating that we will talk more about digital assets in 2021, LaForge also stated that Bitcoin is the most volatile (variable) asset.

“This year has been a really crazy year. Therefore, it seems quite appropriate that the best performing asset in 2020 is Bitcoin, which sounds pretty crazy. Bitcoin has increased by 170% this year. ”

Cryptocurrencies attract a lot of attention

LaForge, who declared that the best performing asset of 2020 is Bitcoin, stated that the 170% increase of Bitcoin this year is well above its 90% gains in 2019. In addition, the analyst emphasized that the crypto money market is one quarter of the S&P 500 index, and continued as follows:

“If you feel out of this madness, don’t invest yourself. While many investors have heard of cryptocurrencies, very few of them have bought or used them. Even though they attract a lot of attention, they don’t have to offer a lot of return ”.

Bitcoin investors had to endure high volatility

Referring to the chart he shared, John LaForge said, “Bitcoin may have outperformed gold and the S&P 500 in the last 3 years. But take a look at the volatility Bitcoin investors have endured to get to this point. ” said. Stating that the total return of all three assets was very close to each other until two months ago, the analyst drew attention to the volatility awareness.

“The cryptocurrency investment made today looks like the gold rush days of the 1850s when there was more speculation than investment.”

The analyst recently said that cryptocurrencies, which started from 0 to $ 560 billion in 12 years, could one day be worth the investment and said, “A fad will not take 12 years.” made his comment.



