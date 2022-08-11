Wells Adams Says Less will be “cut out” of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, Teases with “beautiful” Love Stories

More drama than ever! Bachelor in Paradise resident bartender Wells Adams told how the upcoming eighth season of the ABC reality show differs from previous years.

“ABC has ordered 13 hours more than we’ve done in the past, so that’s about six more episodes, depending on how they cut it… our filming schedule hasn’t gotten any longer,” the 38—year-old Bachelorette graduate said during a Wednesday, August 10, appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast “Viall files”.

He continued: “I just think that all the stuff that was left on the editing room floor in the past will now be in the show… so I’m excited about it.”

Adams not only believes that there will be more footage in the eighth season than in the previous parts, but also explained that his experience of meeting this year’s participants was unique.

“It’s so different from past years because we usually started filming around the middle of the Bachelorette season while it was being broadcast. So I watched while we were filming to understand these guys,” he said. “It’s different because I went and filmed the whole season with a bunch of guys I didn’t know… I really went there with my eyes unclouded and just didn’t have any preconceptions.”

The radio DJ also revealed what viewers can expect from BiP this summer. “A lot of crying, a lot of sweat and screaming into the ocean, a lot of crabs,” he said. “And then a lot of love and some really beautiful stories at the end.”

Adams has been engaged to actress Sarah Hyland since July 2019. He told 41-year-old Viall that after they had to postpone their wedding twice because of COVID-19, the duo feels that “if we can get through this, we can get through this.” anything.”

The California native also shared the wisdom he and 31-year-old Hyland plan to follow on their wedding day. “I’ve received a lot of advice from people who are married, who have been through this, and a couple of things I’ve heard — during a wedding, never leave each other. …I think this is a good option,” he said. “The other thing is to make sure that you take time for yourself. So we’ll leave after the ceremony, get away from everyone else and spend time with each other.”

The premiere of the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will take place on ABC on Tuesday, September 27.