We’ll see new MacBooks at Apple’s One More Thing event

The event named “One More Thing”, which Apple announced last night, will be held on November 10th. This event will witness a first for Apple. For the first time, the company will release a laptop with its own ARM-based processor.

Apple is expected to announce three new laptops next week. One of them is a 13-inch MacBook Air, the other two; One will be the 13-inch MacBook Pro models, the other with a 16-inch screen. According to the report of Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, these laptops will have Apple Silicon processors instead of Intel processors.

Apple will be holding its third event in autumn with this new event. The newest Apple Watch and iPad models were announced at the event held on September 15th. The October event, held in the middle of last month, hosted the introduction of the HomePod mini with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. At this event, it has been talked for a long time that the company will introduce its ARM-based Macs. At the WWDC 2020 event held last summer, Apple announced that Mac computers with ARM-based processors will be released from the end of this year.

However, until Bloomberg’s news, it was not known which models would be the first to carry customized CPUs. According to Gurman, the redesigned iMac, a new Mac mini and a half-size Mac Pro are also on the way. Of course, all these models will also have an Apple chip architecture.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said when announcing the ARM-based Mac computers, the transition of the entire series to a customized chipset would take up to two years. This gives an idea of ​​when we will see the release of ARM-based varieties of other products other than the MacBook series.

Apple has given developers the opportunity to build and test their software on a Mac computer with an iPad Pro processor to see how this change will affect the software ecosystem. One of the most important innovations that will come with ARM-based Macs will be the ability to run iOS software designed for iPhone and iPad on Mac computers. This will bring iOS, iPadOS and macOS even closer. We expect the operating system update, macOS Big Sur, to debut at next week’s event with the new MacBook devices.



