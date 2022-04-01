Well-known analysts have announced their expectations for April! Subscribe to these 6 Altcoins

Cryptography expert and analyst Lark Davis has announced his latest forecasts for the cryptocurrency market. A well-known analyst shared with his subscribers a list of the 6 best altcoins that are worth considering and buying in April.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a proof-of—stake blockchain platform that states that its goal is to allow “innovators, innovators and visionaries” to make positive global changes.

According to a well-known analyst, Cardano whales are experiencing a buying boom, as a result of which there is a significant increase in network activity, which could potentially signal a significant increase in institutional demand for Cardano.

There have been many important changes in the Cardano ecosystem recently. Although the analyst attributes this surge in interest in Cardano to two reasons, the first is Milkomeda, a protocol aggregation layer that brings the functions of the Ethereum virtual machine to the Ethereum virtual machine blockchains running on Cardano.

This really helps all smart contracts compatible with Ethereum virtual machines to easily access the Cardano infrastructure, most of which are currently the smartest contracts in the blockchain.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Renowned analyst Lark Davis placed Binance Coin (BNB), the local asset of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, in second place on his list. Binance aims to bring cryptocurrency exchanges to the forefront of financial activity around the world. The idea behind the name Binance is to demonstrate this new paradigm in global finance.

According to the analyst, BNB tokens generally show good results. Thanks to the launch of the Binance 2 bridge, it will allow the BNB network to host all native Ethereum tokens using the new Binance bridge.

Levis mentioned that this will bring huge liquidity and simplify access to paths between different blockchains. Lark Davis also made the following statements in his statements;

The more compatibility we provide, the easier it will be to move assets from one place to another.

Akala, Solana, Terra and Ethereum

The famous analyst has made the next big move, Acala (ACA). Acala is a universal decentralized financial system offering a blockchain platform protected by Polkadot, as well as a set of inter-network financial applications that allow users to make transactions in Acala Swap, issue self-service loans using the stable Acala Dollar (aUSD) coin. net.

The next altcoin on Davis’ list was Solana (SOL). Solana is a highly functional open source project based on the unresolved nature of blockchain technology to provide DeFi solutions.

The analyst said that the news that OpenSea will start listing NFT Solana in April will cause prices for Solana to rise.

The 5th place is occupied by Terra, a blockchain that uses fiat-linked stablecoins to support global payment systems with a stable price. Terra combines the price stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the censorship resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable payments.

Terra’s local asset, LUNA, set a historic high after buying $135 million worth of Bitcoin. Therefore, a well-known analyst expects that LUNA will reach even higher prices in the near future.

Finally, the analyst included Ethereum in his list. Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain system with open source code and its own Ethereum cryptocurrency. ETH works as a platform for many other cryptocurrencies, as well as for the decentralized execution of smart contracts.

He believes that Ethereum will become one of the most effective cryptocurrencies in April.