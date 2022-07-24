Well, it looks like the WB still hasn’t realized its mistake in the Justice League

Warner Bros. Just made a big mistake using footage from “Justice League” in the trailer for “Shazam”! Rage of the gods. Instead of exciting fans, the long-awaited trailer for “Shazam 2” raised old arguments that the studio would be better off not approaching. And instead of creating a hype around the upcoming Shazam! The sequel, the release of the trailer led to the appearance of #BoycottWB and similar hashtags on social networks in the midst of Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego.

It’s no secret that the DC Extended Universe panel at SDCC 2022 was perceived by many as a disappointment. At the same time that Marvel Studios was announcing plans for future films and TV series for 2025, the DCEU jury was firmly focused on WB’s cinematic superhero offerings planned for the second half of 2022, Black Adam and Shazam! Rage of the gods. It seemed that Warner Bros. trying to start over and avoid any mention of the recent scandals involving both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which are believed to be responsible for the fact that the release of these films was postponed until 2023. Unfortunately for WB. , the first trailer of Shazam! The Rage of the gods has found a completely different way to upset those fans who were hoping for an unexpected announcement about the return of Snydervers.

The first trailer of Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” begins with a comedic scene in which Shazam (Zachary Levy) lies on the couch and discusses his problems with a doctor, who eventually turns out to be a pediatrician, not a psychiatrist. Shazam explains his origins and how he feels insecure because the wizard seemingly accidentally endowed him with superpowers, whereas other superheroes seem much more capable and confident than him. He specifically mentions Flash as a “superhero in a red suit with a zipper,” as well as Aquaman and Batman, since the trailer shows images of the mentioned heroes. The footage of The Flash and Batman was taken from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which proves that Warner Bros. I still haven’t learned from my past mistakes.

Shazam 2 missed a chance to ignore the DCEU

Shazam! The Fury of the Gods trailer was gasoline on fire after the announcement at SDCC 2022 by DC’s chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee that DC and WB were abandoning the Snyderverse. This revelation meant that some saw the use of footage from Zack Snyder’s films about his fans as bait by Warner Bros. In addition, many felt that the studio was trying to lure them into supporting Shazam! a series that has always been positioned as more family-friendly than Snyder’s darker superhero movies.

If the marketing department of Warner Bros. really trying to start a new life for his shared superhero universe, he chose the worst possible way. Despite the fact that there is something in the saying that there is no such thing as bad advertising, the controversy overshadowed the Shazam trailer! Rage of the gods. When SDCC 2022 ended, more and more people were discussing Zack’s “Justice League” ​​​​Snyder and the films they wanted Warner Bros. removed, not the one they were trying to promote.

