Well, Gorr was clearly not the right villain for Thor: Love & Thunder

Christian Bale will make his MCU debut as the Butcher God Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the villain doesn’t go down well with the movie he appears in. usually not a big draw for any particular Marvel movie. In fact, many argue that some MCU exits are actually successful, despite having a bad or boring villain relying on the power of breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and heroes that are easy to root for.

However, in the case of Thor: Love and Thunder, many moviegoers were looking forward to seeing how the MCU would use Gorr, the Butcher God, a fairly recent creation in the Marvel comics pantheon. Much of that expectation was not so much about the character of Gorr, but about the man who would play him, the Oscar-winning Christian Bale. Bale famously said that after Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, he was done with superhero movies, so his return immediately attracted the attention of potential viewers.

True to his form, Bale plays Gorr superbly, creating a villain who exudes a true sense of threat and feels a real threat to the lives of Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster. The problem is that Bale plays a deadly serious and sometimes monstrous role of the villain, since Gorr simply does not fit into the rest of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. While “Thor: Ragnarok” has a very comedic tone, director Taika Waititi brings the silliness to eleven in “Love and Thunder,” with a ruthless joke that only really stops when Gorr appears on screen or Jane’s cancer is shown to be getting worse. Bale plays the role of Gorr, which is much better suited for a more serious Marvel epic, but instead all of his appearances seem to be a case of a sudden mood leap.

Love and Thunder Prove Marvel’s Constant Comedy Undermines Villains

While the contrast between Christian Bale’s characterization of Gorr and the movie he inhabits is the most pronounced case of its kind in the MCU so far, this isn’t the first time Marvel Studios’ love of comedy has served to undermine one of its villains. There’s certainly nothing wrong with a healthy amount of humor in superhero movies, and many DC movies and TV series have proven that a completely dark and serious path is often not for the best.

However, there is a fine line when making a Marvel movie, as it can be difficult to take the characters seriously if the movie doesn’t deviate from the goofiness. After the resounding success of Thor: Ragnarok, it seems that Waititi’s power has weakened as much as he could have gone too far. While it does lead to some truly hilarious moments, “Thor: Love and Thunder” sometimes feels like it doesn’t know exactly what it wants to be. Do you want more articles about “Thor: Love and Thunder”? Check out our main content below…

