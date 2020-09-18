Welcome to the king! Hunter x Hunter’s Meruem

Today (17) Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer featuring the next playable character from Jump Force. Welcome Meruem, the iconic villain from the anime Hunter x Hunter.

The character will be released in the coming months for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch version. Meruem can be purchased through the Jump Force character pass or purchased separately. Check out the trailer:

Meruem is the villain of the iconic Chimera Ants saga of the Hunter x Hunter anime, which has even garnered excellent reviews as one of the most acclaimed anime seasons of the Shounen genre.

The pass that includes Meruem also accompanies other characters like Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho and two other undisclosed characters from Bleach and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Jump Force is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned on Voxel for more news!



