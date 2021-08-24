Welcome to the Blumhouse: Horror Film Anthology Gets New Trailer

Welcome to the Blumhouse: This Monday, 24, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the new movie season of Welcome to the Blumhouse. The famous horror movies anthology will feature 4 new features, which will be released in the first days of October.

In the trailer scenes, we can see that vampires, monsters and malevolent forces will be just some of the themes covered in the new productions.

Check it out in full below:

https://youtu.be/cX8tE5XBVkE

The release of the new films was split into two dates. Bingo Hell and Black as Night will hit the streaming platform on October 1st, while Madres and The Manor will be available on October 8th.

The first features of the anthology, released in 2020, shared the opinion of specialized critics. However, they did get good playback numbers on Prime Video.

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Check out the synopsis of each movie

Amazon Prime Video also released the synopsis of each of the films that will be part of the new season of Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Bingo Hell explores the story of a melancholy citizen who will do anything to help his community rid itself of a terrifying evil figure. The film is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson. According to Amazon, the movie’s script is perversely creepy with a little comedic twist.

Black as Night will tell the story of a teenager who is forced to fight a large group of vampires to survive. According to streaming, the film has a balance between action, horror and humor. The feature is directed by Maritte Lee Go and features Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate and Keith David.

Madres is a film by Ryan Zaragoza and stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill and Elpidia Carrillo. In the synopsis, a young Mexican-American couple will be in trouble after discovering scary secrets about the neighborhood they’ve just moved to.

The Manor is directed by Axelle Carolyn. In the plot, the residents of a poor asylum are chased by a terrible malevolent force. The film features the cast of Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane.

Stay tuned to not miss any news about movies and series!