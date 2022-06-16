Welcome to Plattville: What Barry should Do to Help His Marriage with Kim

It’s no secret that Barry and Kim Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” have had quite a few ups and downs, and now that their marriage is crumbling, it seems that Barry can do much more to revive what they once had. There have been a lot of changes over the last few seasons of “Welcome to Plattville,” such as Mariah and Mika Platt moving in and the emotional spat between Kim and Barry, Ethan and Olivia Platt. The dynamic changes seem to have affected the couple, who have been married for more than 25 years. Now that the children of the Boards are getting older and moving on, it seems that cracks are starting to appear, and what was easily pushed aside comes to the surface.

Raising nine children is not an easy task, especially for Platov. Home schooling and staying with them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week will affect any marriage. With their children at the forefront, it would be easy to miss the changes your partner is going through. As for Barry, he is quite happy with what he has. He has no real motivation to change his life or adapt to the many different things that life throws at him. For many years, it has been obvious that Kim is on the path of self-discovery. The older “Welcome to Platteville” kids are moving on to bigger businesses and becoming who they want to be. It must be hard for Kim to accept and wonder what she wants out of life.

Barry said in the season 4 premiere of Weclome To Plathville that Kim is going through a midlife crisis. Having lived all these years in a strict routine, Kim wants to start a new life. She was a teacher, mother, cleaner and wife, and Barry contributed income to the family. Now he needs to understand that their children are growing up, Kim is left with an empty nest, and he must fill this void. Now Kim has to focus on herself and enjoy life without taking on the responsibility of a mother. In a recent release via Kim told People that Barry isn’t trying anymore. “You know, I’ve been doing this for 25 years, but I’m not going to do it for another 25. And I feel that this time he heard me. I don’t think he really understands why,” she admitted. .

Barry looked back on their relationship in upcoming episodes of “Welcome to Platteville,” telling how he missed out on many opportunities to show Kim that he loved her. Barry even admitted that he hasn’t taken Kim on a real date in years. Trying to show Kim how special she is, not to mention that it will make a big difference. Barry bought a dance studio for Kim instead of asking his wife out. Although the studio is a wonderful gesture, Kim wants emotional love from Barry, not material things. Barry bought the studio to show Kim that he appreciates her, and as a salvation for her. With their relationship on edge, the last thing Barry has to do is put distance between them. Of course, Kim spends a lot of time in the studio, but does she really want to?

Every relationship comes to a crossroads, especially when you consider how much life can throw someone. There are many things Kim and Barry can do to revive the marriage, but Barry has to take responsibility. However, if Kim wants to change and Barry quietly stays the same, they’re probably better off moving on.