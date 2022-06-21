Welcome to Plattville: Lydia announces the release of a new song

Lydia Plath from “Welcome to Plathville” shared with her subscribers that she will release new music in the not so distant future. Fans were divided about the news, as some believe that Lydia can’t carry the melody. However, the third oldest daughter of Plath is following her dream, and there is no stopping her.

The 18-year-old has become a fan favorite since “Welcome to Plattville” aired. She is the eldest child who still lives by the strict rules of Kim and Barry Plath. In January, viewers learned that God had called Lydia to share her voice and gospel teaching with others. After a one-year break, Lydia shared her first song with her fans. In difficult family times of strife, Lydia often turned to her religion for comfort. While in their tiny prayer room, fans learned that Lydia had come to the realization that she needed to return to songwriting in order to spread the word of God.

Lydia’s Instagram followers found out that very soon the young singer will release even more music. After the premiere of season 4 of “Welcome to Platteville”, when the cameras caught Lydia singing in her room like Snow White, fans knew that she was preparing to release new music. In the video, Lydia was shown in studio sports jeans and a pink T-shirt. Although there was no music in the post that fans can hear, Lydia wrote that the new song will be released on July 1, noting that she can’t wait to “share it with all of you!!!”

As a surprise for her devoted fans, Lydia released a song called “Alone with Her Father” in the New Year. Lydia’s premiere song was heavy in religious tones, and, according to some, it sounded quite airy and nasal. At that time, the amateur musician said that fans would be able to hear the song on her YouTube channel, so it makes sense that Lydia would do it again. While fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate her, none of her Plath siblings were seen in their thoughts.

The audience of “Welcome to Platteville” has been waiting for years for Lydia to break out of her shell. It seems that Lydia has made a giant leap in recent months, including starting her own social media page, putting on trousers and taking her singing seriously. Lydia even works at a local bank. Fans will have to wait until July 1 to hear the new music and hope that the song will be better than the previous one.